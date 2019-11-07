Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 11,910 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $72.55 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $73.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average of $70.48.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

