Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,218 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 126.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of RPV stock opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.08. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $68.16.

