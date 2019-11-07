Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 477,914.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 425,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,378,000 after purchasing an additional 425,344 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,036,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,184,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,999,000 after purchasing an additional 186,282 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $18,051,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 447.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 73,499 shares during the last quarter.

IXN opened at $195.92 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $134.75 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.86.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

