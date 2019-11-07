Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,524.71 ($19.92).

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price (up from GBX 1,450 ($18.95)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,435 ($18.75) target price (down from GBX 1,565 ($20.45)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,460 ($19.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Close Brothers Group stock traded up GBX 18.19 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,415.19 ($18.49). 100,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,969. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 1,209 ($15.80) and a one year high of GBX 1,614 ($21.09). The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,383.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,405.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Preben Prebensen sold 149,204 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($16.52), for a total transaction of £1,885,938.56 ($2,464,312.77). Also, insider Mike Morgan sold 19,710 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,344 ($17.56), for a total transaction of £264,902.40 ($346,141.91). Insiders have sold 168,944 shares of company stock worth $215,122,766 over the last three months.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

