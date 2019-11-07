Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Receives $20.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLVS shares. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Clovis Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Svb Leerink downgraded Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.25. 531,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,581. The company has a market cap of $204.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.57. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $32.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31.

In other news, Director James C. Blair bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $233,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,439 shares in the company, valued at $195,283.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick J. Mahaffy bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $279,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 919,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,255.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 107,800 shares of company stock worth $612,094 and sold 1,706 shares worth $8,755. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth about $48,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

