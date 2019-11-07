Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Given a $6.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $6.25 price objective on Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CDE. B. Riley upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Shares of NYSE CDE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.88. 8,149,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,969,317. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -588.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $199.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 9,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $54,202.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,205,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,484,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 976,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,898,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 830,146 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,493,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

