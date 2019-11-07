Cohen Lawrence B Lowers Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Cohen Lawrence B lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.8% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8,278.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $730,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,405 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 56,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 503,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,045,000 after acquiring an additional 502,759 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 394.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 364,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,336,000 after acquiring an additional 290,838 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,039,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,115,646,000 after acquiring an additional 275,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20,429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 267,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 266,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $226.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.89.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $1,161,099.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,640,493.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,091,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,664,757.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,103 shares of company stock worth $32,708,847 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $235.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $139.64 and a 12-month high of $241.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

