Coinlancer (CL) Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Coinlancer has a total market cap of $191,471.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinlancer token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00043010 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $663.84 or 0.07176158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000995 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014691 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00047242 BTC.

About Coinlancer

CL is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io. The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coinlancer Token Trading

Coinlancer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.