Colin Love Sells 11,250 Shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $191,475.00.

Colin Love also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Colin Love sold 11,250 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $191,812.50.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. Replimune Group Inc has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,015,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 76,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 728,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 779,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 733,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

