Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. 3,607,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $449.22 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.52. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director David Hirsch sold 22,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $257,534.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,197.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,299.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

