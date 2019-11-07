Color Platform (CLR) Market Capitalization Hits $2.82 Million

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $398,565.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One Color Platform token can currently be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,255.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.00 or 0.03156186 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00664877 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017104 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000519 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,205,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.