Columbia Banking System (COLB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ: COLB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/6/2019 – Columbia Banking System was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/29/2019 – Columbia Banking System was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2019 – Columbia Banking System was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

10/25/2019 – Columbia Banking System was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/24/2019 – Columbia Banking System had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2019 – Columbia Banking System was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/22/2019 – Columbia Banking System was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

10/21/2019 – Columbia Banking System was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/16/2019 – Columbia Banking System was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

10/8/2019 – Columbia Banking System was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/7/2019 – Columbia Banking System was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

10/1/2019 – Columbia Banking System had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2019 – Columbia Banking System was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

COLB stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04.

Get Columbia Banking System Inc alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $150.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $46,501.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,870,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,766,000 after buying an additional 49,422 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,441,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,137,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.