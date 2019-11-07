Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,319 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1,088.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,730,050,000 after buying an additional 37,474,814 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Comcast by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,074,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $708,180,000 after buying an additional 9,020,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,552,290,000 after buying an additional 7,792,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cfra set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

CMCSA traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,960,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,696 shares of company stock worth $23,333,254 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

