Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Decreased by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 2.4% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,552,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,356,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,594,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,866,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,319,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,688,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,269,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446,292 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.22 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.52.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,696 shares of company stock worth $23,333,254 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

