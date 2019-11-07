Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 1.8% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Fastenal by 19.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 3.0% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 94.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 66.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

FAST stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $612,808.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

