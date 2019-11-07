Comerica Bank Has $5.61 Million Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Repligen worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,088,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,830,000 after acquiring an additional 699,886 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $40,899,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $29,287,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 1,207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,149,000 after acquiring an additional 334,696 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 12,094 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $996,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,384,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $80.91 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $99.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average is $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 16.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

