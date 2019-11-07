Comerica Bank Sells 11,070 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,070 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.21% of Ryder System worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of R. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,337,000 after acquiring an additional 440,942 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,269,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,335,000 after acquiring an additional 418,038 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,124,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,081,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,030,000 after acquiring an additional 228,955 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Ryder System stock opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.84. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $67.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $107,014.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,739.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

