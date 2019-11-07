Comerica Bank Sells 496 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in W W Grainger by 25,367.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,055,000 after buying an additional 1,210,805 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in W W Grainger by 20.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,113,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,269,000 after buying an additional 704,783 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in W W Grainger by 25.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 902,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,138,000 after buying an additional 181,743 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in W W Grainger in the third quarter worth about $53,487,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 53.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,473,000 after buying an additional 83,606 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 11,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $3,581,346.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,919.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $321.26 on Thursday. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.09 and a fifty-two week high of $324.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.16.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.98.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

