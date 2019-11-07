Comerica Bank Sells 6,644 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Old Republic International worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1,583.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 29.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.75. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 10.27%. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, VP Cheryl A. Jones sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $74,262.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,363.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Boone sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $354,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 600 shares of company stock worth $13,516 and sold 39,510 shares worth $910,953. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

