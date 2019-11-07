Comet (CMT) Hits Market Cap of $5,331.00

Comet (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last seven days, Comet has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Comet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Comet has a total market cap of $5,331.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Comet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Comet alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Comet Profile

Comet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. Comet’s total supply is 872,830 coins. Comet’s official website is cometcoin.com. Comet’s official Twitter account is @cometcoin.

Buying and Selling Comet

Comet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Comet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Comet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Comet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Comet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.