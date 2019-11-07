Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,285 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.50% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15.

