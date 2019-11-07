Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 61.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $23,193,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 383.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 62,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 225.8% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 110,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 76,386 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.28. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $100.47.

