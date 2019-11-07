Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $217.67 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.08 and a 200 day moving average of $216.17.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

