Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,244 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 402 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 603 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.66, for a total value of $2,527,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 924,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,796,248.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,610 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Sunday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total transaction of $345,731.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,614.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,610 shares of company stock worth $16,437,971 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

NYSE:PANW opened at $232.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.75. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $160.08 and a 1-year high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.