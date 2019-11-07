Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 36,152 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,185,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 904,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,379,000 after acquiring an additional 347,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after acquiring an additional 316,949 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,681,000. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,344,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.

