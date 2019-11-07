Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 13,183 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,183 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $176,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $130.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $342.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

