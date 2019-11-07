Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) CFO Sells $10,098.79 in Stock

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) CFO Mark Fandrich sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $10,098.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,323 shares in the company, valued at $43,425.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Fandrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Mark Fandrich purchased 250 shares of Communications Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,065.00.

NASDAQ:JCS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,906. The company has a market cap of $57.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.85. Communications Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $6.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. Communications Systems had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 10.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Communications Systems, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Communications Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Communications Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Communications Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Communications Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 529,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Communications Systems in the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

