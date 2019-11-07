Comparing Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) and Sorl Auto Parts (NYSE:SORL)

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Sorl Auto Parts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Autoliv shares are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of Sorl Auto Parts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Autoliv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sorl Auto Parts and Autoliv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorl Auto Parts $468.05 million 0.14 $12.74 million $1.23 2.78 Autoliv $8.68 billion 0.85 $190.40 million $6.83 12.36

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Sorl Auto Parts. Sorl Auto Parts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoliv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sorl Auto Parts and Autoliv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorl Auto Parts 0 0 0 0 N/A Autoliv 2 8 8 0 2.33

Autoliv has a consensus target price of $118.19, indicating a potential upside of 40.05%. Given Autoliv’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Autoliv is more favorable than Sorl Auto Parts.

Volatility and Risk

Sorl Auto Parts has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoliv has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Autoliv pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sorl Auto Parts does not pay a dividend. Autoliv pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Sorl Auto Parts and Autoliv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorl Auto Parts 2.42% 11.01% 3.05% Autoliv 2.51% 23.42% 6.89%

Summary

Autoliv beats Sorl Auto Parts on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sorl Auto Parts

SORL Auto Parts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems. The company offers a range of products covering 65 categories and approximately 2000 specifications in automotive brake systems that are principally used in various types of commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses. SORL Auto Parts, Inc. markets its products under the SORL brand through authorized distributors. The company exports its products to approximately 104 countries and regions. SORL Auto Parts, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rui'an, the People's Republic of China.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats. It operates in Europe and the Americas; and China, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

