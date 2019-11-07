Comparing CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) & Fiserv (OTCMKTS:FISV)

CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdGather and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A Fiserv 16.08% 53.08% 9.85%

Risk and Volatility

CrowdGather has a beta of -2.61, meaning that its stock price is 361% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CrowdGather and Fiserv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdGather $160,000.00 1.60 $120,000.00 N/A N/A Fiserv $5.82 billion 7.08 $1.19 billion $3.10 33.84

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than CrowdGather.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CrowdGather and Fiserv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiserv 0 6 22 0 2.79

Fiserv has a consensus price target of $107.28, indicating a potential upside of 2.26%. Given Fiserv’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fiserv is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Summary

Fiserv beats CrowdGather on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CrowdGather Company Profile

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing, item processing and source capture, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also provides ACH and treasury management, case management and resolution, and source capture optimization services to the financial services industry. The company also provides bank payment and liquidity management solutions, as well as Internet based mortgage software and mortgage lending technology solutions. It serves banks, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, billers, retailers, and merchants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

