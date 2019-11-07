Compass Point Downgrades Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) to Hold

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Securities initiated coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $631.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 232.5% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 51,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 82.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 128.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

