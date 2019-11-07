Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.61

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.61 and traded as high as $7.46. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 56,186 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $586.46 million and a P/E ratio of 24.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.11.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.12 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

