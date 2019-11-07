Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CPSI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs & Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Shares of CPSI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.67. 159,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,117. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $119,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,405.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

