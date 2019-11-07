ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CFMS shares. ValuEngine lowered ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research lowered ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 831,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,367. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. ConforMIS has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $139.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 105.17%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConforMIS will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

