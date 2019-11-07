Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 5,880 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 412.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of RUTH traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,123. The firm has a market cap of $727.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.19 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

