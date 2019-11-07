Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.12% of Tech Data worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Tech Data in the second quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tech Data in the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Tech Data by 49.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Tech Data in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tech Data in the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research set a $115.00 target price on shares of Tech Data and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on shares of Tech Data and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

NASDAQ TECD opened at $124.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tech Data Corp has a 12-month low of $70.41 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Beth E. Simonetti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,050,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,943. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

