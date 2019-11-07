Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $37.71.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

