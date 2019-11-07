Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 126,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 60,510 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 29.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 217,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 49,805 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in LPL Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in LPL Financial by 315.6% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in LPL Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,381. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $89.89.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.02.

In other LPL Financial news, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,665.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 48,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,852,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,222,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,026 shares of company stock valued at $8,276,415. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

