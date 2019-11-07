Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 29,135 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,135 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.07% of CubeSmart worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,648,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,144,000 after purchasing an additional 186,760 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,226,000 after purchasing an additional 240,141 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 215,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 58,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 79,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,887,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,593,285.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 32,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,145,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,870. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart stock opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.10. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $27.97 and a 12 month high of $36.32.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.01 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on CubeSmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra cut CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.