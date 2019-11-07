Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 6,072 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,447,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 284,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after buying an additional 82,203 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 137,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 53,942 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DXC opened at $29.06 on Thursday. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.62.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.07%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.14.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

