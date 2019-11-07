Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 96 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $101,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,795.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market cap of $894.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,760.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1,840.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,189.97.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $40,737,808. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

