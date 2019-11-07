Connect Group’s (CNCT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Connect Group (LON:CNCT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Connect Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:CNCT traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 29.85 ($0.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.73. Connect Group has a twelve month low of GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 46.10 ($0.60). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 37.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. Connect Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.35%.

In other Connect Group news, insider Gary Kennedy acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £58,000 ($75,787.27).

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

