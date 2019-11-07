Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) PT Raised to $50.00 at HC Wainwright

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.15.

NASDAQ:CNST opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $364.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 5.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick Trojer sold 10,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $139,464.60. Also, Director James E. Audia sold 5,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $70,674.72. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

