Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Contango Oil & Gas Company is a Houston, Texas based, independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and in the onshore Texas and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. “

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MCF. Roth Capital upgraded Contango Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a neutral rating and set a $2.50 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MCF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.84. 263,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,844. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million.

In other Contango Oil & Gas news, Director John C. Goff bought 2,210,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,099,998.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,280,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,176.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,204,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Contango Oil & Gas (MCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.