Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Continental Building Products were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 130,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 36.5% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 86,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,035 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 0.3% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,073,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBPX opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Continental Building Products Inc has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.32.

CBPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Continental Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

