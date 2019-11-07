Contrasting BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) & ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH)

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and ICC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock TCP Capital 14.19% 11.45% 5.63% ICC 2.16% 1.99% 0.76%

Dividends

BlackRock TCP Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. ICC does not pay a dividend. BlackRock TCP Capital pays out 90.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and ICC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock TCP Capital $190.50 million 4.35 $45.48 million $1.59 8.87 ICC $51.16 million 0.89 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

BlackRock TCP Capital has higher revenue and earnings than ICC.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BlackRock TCP Capital and ICC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock TCP Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.57%. Given BlackRock TCP Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BlackRock TCP Capital is more favorable than ICC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.4% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of ICC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of ICC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BlackRock TCP Capital beats ICC on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It also rents real estate properties. The company markets its products through a network of 160 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

