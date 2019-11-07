Contrasting ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) & Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE)

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) and Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ICC and Watford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 2.16% 1.99% 0.76% Watford N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of ICC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Watford shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of ICC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Watford shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ICC and Watford’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $51.16 million 0.87 $890,000.00 N/A N/A Watford $575.23 million 1.00 -$34.88 million N/A N/A

ICC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Watford.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ICC and Watford, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A Watford 0 4 1 0 2.20

Watford has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.90%. Given Watford’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Watford is more favorable than ICC.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It also rents real estate properties. The company markets its products through a network of 160 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

