ConturaEnergyInc . (CTRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect ConturaEnergyInc . to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CTRA opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $79.00.

In other news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $16,495,000.00. Also, Director Daniel J. Geiger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $60,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 508,137 shares of company stock valued at $16,736,095.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on ConturaEnergyInc . from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded ConturaEnergyInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

