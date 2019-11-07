Corporate Office Properties Trust to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report released on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OFC. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.42. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $30.27.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $159.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.65 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,527,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,901,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,145,000 after acquiring an additional 748,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 746,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after acquiring an additional 343,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 832,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,949,000 after acquiring an additional 262,632 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,952,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after acquiring an additional 239,291 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $72,060.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,987,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $72,978.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,558 shares in the company, valued at $656,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

