Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $3.97 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $756.12 million and approximately $140.40 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $3.97 or 0.00042927 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, GDAC, Coinone and Hotbit. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos' official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos' official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, GDAC, BitForex and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

