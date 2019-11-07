CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSGP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $425.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $631.30.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $545.84. 262,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,334. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $580.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $566.04. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $315.85 and a fifty-two week high of $639.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 73.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.34.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. CoStar Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $352.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total transaction of $231,821.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,536,000 after purchasing an additional 445,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CoStar Group by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,788,000 after purchasing an additional 246,705 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in CoStar Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 395,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,035,000 after purchasing an additional 70,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CoStar Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,050,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CoStar Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 313,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,903,000 after purchasing an additional 48,262 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

